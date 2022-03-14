Robert Spitzer Buys 32,685 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.96. 1,725,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,948. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVE shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

