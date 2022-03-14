Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.
Biomerica stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.66.
About Biomerica (Get Rating)
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
