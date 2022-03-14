Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.58 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.