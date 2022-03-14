Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
