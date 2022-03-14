Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00273063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

