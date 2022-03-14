$940,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,354. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

