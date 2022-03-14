Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $186.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.63. The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

