Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 227,899 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.26. 3,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,848. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88.

