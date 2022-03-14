Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 272,394 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 272,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

