Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $10.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,858. Linde plc has a one year low of $264.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

