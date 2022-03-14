InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.75) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 5,200 ($68.13).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

IHG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,167. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after buying an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 114,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

