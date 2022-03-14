Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases By 90.0%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.