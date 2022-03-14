Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.87.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $98.26. 92,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,479. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

