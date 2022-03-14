Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$156.00 to C$142.00. The stock traded as low as C$103.12 and last traded at C$103.12, with a volume of 27237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$106.62.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

