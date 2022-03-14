Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.93. 48,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

