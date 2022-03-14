Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 12,107 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

