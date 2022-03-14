Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $62,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $61,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.