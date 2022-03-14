$0.04 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,754. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

