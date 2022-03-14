InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INNV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million and a P/E ratio of 165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

