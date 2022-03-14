Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,429. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.