Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KBR (KBR)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/11/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.
- 3/4/2022 – KBR was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – KBR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $57.00.
- 2/1/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE KBR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 29,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
