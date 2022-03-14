Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KBR (KBR)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.

3/4/2022 – KBR was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – KBR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $57.00.

2/1/2022 – KBR had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE KBR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 29,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

