Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $79.11 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 2632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $2,785,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

