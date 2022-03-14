Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

