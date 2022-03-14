Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $132,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

