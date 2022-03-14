Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

