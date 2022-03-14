Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

AMRC traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $73.53. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,819. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,814,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $6,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

