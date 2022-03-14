BENQI (QI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.05 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $15.13 million and $14.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.06609811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.64 or 0.99794280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040790 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

