TOKPIE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,085.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $10,085.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001498 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

