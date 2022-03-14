Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

