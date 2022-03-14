The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts have commented on REAL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 54,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,427. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $578.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 239,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.