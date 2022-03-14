Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:CVX traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.23. 316,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,602. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

