Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $337.53

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $337.53 and last traded at $338.22, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.93. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,451.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 52,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

