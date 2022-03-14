Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 254,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

