Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 245 ($3.21) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

