Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 6,592 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 315,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,298. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.