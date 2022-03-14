Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 2351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research firms have commented on SOHU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $582.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

