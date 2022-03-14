Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.46

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 11939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

