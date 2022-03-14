Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FATP remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Monday. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,271. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,442,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,645,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

