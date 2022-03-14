Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

SKE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.