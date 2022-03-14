FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,848,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $10,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 515.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. 2,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.26.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.