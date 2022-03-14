Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.42

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $557.40 million, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.02%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.