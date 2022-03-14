iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.52

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.52 and last traded at $80.64, with a volume of 426095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

