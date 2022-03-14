Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rises By 44.1%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 619,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,926.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $$30.08 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
