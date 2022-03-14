New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

