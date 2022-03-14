Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $28.87. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $32.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

