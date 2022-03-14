Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 24,516 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

