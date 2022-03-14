Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 100,729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

