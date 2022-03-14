Baanx (BXX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,788.00

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Baanx has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baanx coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Baanx has a market cap of $1.38 million and $2,788.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00104650 BTC.

About Baanx

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.