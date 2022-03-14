Blocery (BLY) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Blocery has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $344,108.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00104650 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,827,774 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.