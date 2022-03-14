Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 806,796 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $34,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,325. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.