Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.88. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.